BBNaija: Tochi, Lucy Clash Over House Cleaning (Video)

Lucy and Tochi had a heated argument earlier today over the cleaning of the Big Brother Naija house.

The argument ensued after Lucy directed Tochi to go outside and clean as there are many people cleaning the interior of the house.

Tochi who fired back at Lucy for singling him out insisted that he will only move out when others are cleaning the exterior part of the house.

Lucy was however quick to remind him that she is the Head of House and also read the rule book to him.

Watch The Video Here: