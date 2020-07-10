BBNaija Thelma Celebrates Birthday With Mermaid-Themed Outfit (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Thelma, is celebrating her birthday today and she is tapping into something different for her birthday shoot.

The reality TV star who turned 27 today took to wearing a mermaid outfit as she celebrated herself.

Sharing the photos, Thelma also sent out a word of advice to her fans and followers.

Sharing on Instagram, the reality TV star wrote in part: “The best thing someone can do for you is to teach you how to Fish and not to give you Fish. It’s a day to be happy and celebrate because a Queen came into existence and her name is THELMA a.k.a Ajibo Chukwu…”

