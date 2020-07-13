BBNaija Star Nina Reportedly Welcomes Baby Boy In US (Photo)

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi has welcomed her first child with her husband in the United States of America.

The announcement was made by the husband on his Instagram page.

The reality TV star gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.

Sharing a photo of their little bundle of joy, Nina’s husband wrote;

”sometimes the smallest things take up the whole room in our heart. Look who dropping in, our bundle of joy has arrived… DENZEL KELECHUKWU A. I love you son #akingisborn”

See his full post below: