BBNaija Star, Nina Cautions Those Who Make False Rape And Sexual Assault Claims

BBNaija star, Nina Ivy has sounded a note of warning to those who make false rape and sexual assault/abuse claims.

The reality star warned them to stop trying to ruin peoples lives and reputations.

According to Nina, men and women who make up false allegations deserve to be beaten at the market square, sued and sent to jail.

The expectant actress also cautioned the public against trolling those accused of certain crimes as she stated that they should let the court who is innocent or guilty.

See her post below: