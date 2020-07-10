BBNaija Star, Khloe Debunks Pregnancy Rumor (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi, better known as Khloe, has officially shut down every and all pregnancy rumors.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star shared a video speaking about her sudden weight gain and addressing the rumors that she is with a child.

Khloe captioned the video;

“PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT 😆😆
KOKOBYKHLOE DENIES PREGNANCY RUMORS AND URGE PEOPLE TO STOP CALLING HER A PREGNANT LADY🙏🙏🙏🙏

Abeg let my husband find me , biko , Ejo , Abeg Free me🤣🤣🤣🤣

I’m starting my workout with @kemenfitness next week but for now @racillaobsessed waist trainer is my new bestie … ( and they warned me against junks and late night food o, I no hear 😡😡)“

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

BBN’s Khloe dispels pregnancy rumor

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

