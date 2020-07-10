BBNaija Star, Jackye Madu Calls Out Women For Body-Shaming Her

Ex-Big Brother Pepper Dem Naija housemate, Jackye Madu has called out women for body-shaming her.

Taking to Instagram, Madu shared a photo of herself and she mentioned how women have been attacking her ever since the last episode of the BBNaija reunion show which was aired on Thursday.

The self-acclaimed Tech Queen wrote;

“After last night, I’ve come to the conclusion that, some women only fight for what’s convenient and not what’s right hence the reason we lose every battle.

Guess who my biggest body shamers are… You guessed right “WOMEN”. The people who always try to pull me down with their words aka keypad warriors? “Women”

The sad truth is most women hate to see other women grow. They’ll try to bring you down because you’re who they aspire to be but don’t have the guts to be.

I’ve always wondered how it’s been possible for years to keep women secondary in a world they ought to rule, well now I understand

Anyone who has interacted with me know I’m pro women, I’m a feminist but after last night? Naaa… Una no be am”

Read Also: Highlights of Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Reunion Show

See her post below: