BBNaija Star, Ike Onyema Receives Boxes Of Money On His 28th Birthday

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Ike Onyema
Like Onyema

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike Onyema, took to his official Instagram page to show off the gifts he received on his 28th birthday.

The model had earlier shared a couple of pictures to celebrate the new milestone.

Ike also flooded his Insta-stories with clips from the previous day.

One of the video clips captures the moment the model received a box full of naira notes from a yet-to-be identified person.

The boxes of naira notes
The boxes of naira notes

A birthday bash was also organized for the BBNaija star and it was well-attended by his close friends and well-wishers.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Ike Onyema Celebrates Birthday With New Photo

Watch the video clips below:

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here