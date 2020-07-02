BBNaija Star, Esther Shares Sultry Photos On Instagram

Ex-Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Esther Agunbiade, has released some sultry photos on her Instagram page.

In the photos, the reality TV star donned a mesh black and white polka dot print bodysuit with long sleeves and a high neck.

The fashion designer captioned one of the photos with the words;

“Evolve:

to change or develop slowly often into a better, more complex, or more advanced state : to develop by a process of #evolution.“

Information Nigeria recalls co-star, Frodd explained the reason their relationship didn’t work out during the BBNaija reunion show aired on Wednesday.

See more photos: