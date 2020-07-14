BBNaija Star, Diane Commends Mercy Eke Over Launch Of New Merchandise

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane Russet took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to praise her friend and colleague, Mercy Eke.

This comes after Eke added new collections to her clothing line, M&M Luxury brand.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Diane shared pictures of them rocking a customized shirt with the inscription; “I just want to relas and be taken kiaruf”.

The actress captioned her post;

“I am proud of this lady @official_mercyekeyou have done tremendously well for yourself and you keep setting the bar high 🥰🙌🏽.

I am proud of you and will be here always, to support and celebrate you, the best way I can.

You are more than a friend now 🤎.

Okay back to the main gist 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾

Who wants to take kiaruf of us ?“

See her post below: