BBNaija: Ozo Reveals Why He Hasn’t Made A Move On Nengi (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemates sat down for a late night talk about relationships and they questioned their colleague, Ozo on why he is yet to make a move on Nengi.

This comes after Nengi missed a point for helping Ozo with his question during the wager game on Thursday.

Ozo admitted that his type of woman is Nengi in terms of appearance but they have not had a proper conversation since they entered the house and he feels there is still time.

Ozo recounted how Nengi came in to the house on Sunday as the last housemate and he told Neo that she was his spec that same day.

The handsome reality TV star, however, mentioned that he is extremely close to Dorathy.

The other housemates also confessed that Dorathy has a likable personality but they still advised him to shoot his shot before it is too late.

Nengi also advised him not to waste time.

Watch the video below: