BBNaija: Ozo Reacts After Katrina Referred To Dora As Sidechic (Video)

BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked Ozo about the love triangle involving him, Dora and Nengi during the live eviction show on Sunday.

Ozo explained that he finds Nengi attractive as he has always mentioned that she is his type of woman while Dora is his close friend and favorite housemate.

The male housemate also noted that he is not trying to play both parties.

Right after the show, Ozo was heard complaining to Neo and Eric about how Katrina referred to Dora as a side-chic in his presence.

Watch the video below: