BBNaija: Ozo, Nengi Dance Seductively As Other Housemate Cheer Them (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemates, Ozo and Nengi had a moment with each other in the BBNaija house.

Recall that Ozo had earlier expressed his feeling for Nengi and this update may just be the conviction that they are moving towards being an item.

As the housemates were lounging, Ozo took to the centre of the living room and began dancing as Nengi joined him.

The duo was spotted grinding against each other as other housemate watched and cheered them all for entertaining the viewers.

Watch The Video Here: