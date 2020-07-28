BBNaija: Ozo, Laycon Advice Housemates On Best Ways To Co-Habit With Each Other (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemates, Ozo and Laycon reacted to the argument that ensued between their colleagues over food.

Information Nigeria recalls TolaniBaj, Ka3na, Praise and Lucy got into heated arguments over the issue.

Ozo and Laycon have been applauded on social media for their impeccable speeches during their general house meeting which was held on Tuesday.

The housemates were trying to come to a resolution so they sat down and took turns to air their minds about the cooking, rationing of food and how some of them are trying to be bossy.

Ozo advised the housemates to practice respect and love while Laycon said they should not look for comfortability in the house.

Laycon also stated that he won’t engage in a shouting match with any of the housemates and if they were comfortable in their houses or their father’s houses they wouldn’t be at the Big Brother house.

Read Also: BBNaija: TolaniBaj, Praise , Ka3na, Lucy Fight Over Food

Watch the video clips below: