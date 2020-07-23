BBNaija: Ozo, Dorathy Cozy Up While Other Housemates Show Off Their Singing Talents

Dorathy and Ozo were busy having their special moment while other BBNaija housemates were showing off their singing and dancing skills.

Ozo was caught resting his head on the lap of Dorathy while she caressed his beards.

Biggie surprised the housemates by playing Laycon’s song, Fierce featuring Reminisce and Chinko Ekun.

The young man was initially stunned for a few seconds before he realized that his song was playing for the whole world to hear.

His colleagues were so supportive as Neo urged him to take centre stage and perform while the song was going on.

Laycon thrilled his audience, who cheered him on in return.

Big vibes biggie know my guy LAYCON don blown pic.twitter.com/hU7Oj8aDo8 — Olafundz101💛 (@Olabode16451551) July 23, 2020

Ka3na and Nengi entertained the housemates with their dancing skills while the rest took turns to show the world their singing abilities.

Kaisha also composed a new song for the reality TV show.

In another related news, Nengi is currently trending on Twitter after she was seen with bag full of stiletto shoes, clothes, perfumes among other things.

Viewers of the reality TV show took to social media to react, with many saying she “came fully prepared”.

See screenshots below: