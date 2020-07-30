BBNaija: Neo, Vee, Eric, Lilo Finally Share Passionate Kiss

BBNaija housemates, Neo, Vee, Eric and Lilo were caught on camera making out in the middle of the night by night crawlers in Twitter.

Both couples were spotted locking lips in their respective beds while the other housemates were asleep.

It was a very steamy late night kissing session but at some point, Eric and Lilo got interrupted by Laycon, who came to ask for Chicken.

The couple, however, continued from where they left off in the early hours of the morning.

Watch the video clips below:

The way love changes a person still baffles me..Only a real woman got such powers💪Neo is a better man whenever he is with Vee and has left loquaciousness for Praise🤣😂I STAN a Man who is changed,sweet ,intelligent and 💯fun #BigBrotherNaijaLockdown pic.twitter.com/gZALbm5m0Q — Helen George (@HelenGe93986640) July 30, 2020

If you’re sleeping you are wrong

Ladies and Gentlemen I present to you “The Lirics”😍😍😍🤎🤎🤎 But the sound though😩😩😩😭😭😭

Cringeworthy 🤦🏾‍♀️#BBNaija #BBNaijaLockdown #BBNaijialockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/4lWnmTLNaY — Big⚡️Sister✨Mide²💡 (@LookingForMide) July 30, 2020