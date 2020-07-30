BBNaija: Neo, Vee, Eric, Lilo Finally Share Passionate Kiss

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Neo, Vee, Eric and Lilo
Neo, Vee, Eric and Lilo

BBNaija housemates, Neo, Vee, Eric and Lilo were caught on camera making out in the middle of the night by night crawlers in Twitter.

Both couples were spotted locking lips in their respective beds while the other housemates were asleep.

It was a very steamy late night kissing session but at some point, Eric and Lilo got interrupted by Laycon, who came to ask for Chicken.

The couple, however, continued from where they left off in the early hours of the morning.

Read Also: BBNaija: Ozo, Laycon Advice Housemates On Best Ways To Co-Habit With Each Other (Video)

Watch the video clips below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here