BBNaija: Nengi Explains Why She Can’t Be With Ozo (Video)

BBNaija housemates, Nengi and Wathoni discussed about their relationships on Sunday after the live eviction show.

Nengi said she likes Ozo and he is a cool person but she doesn’t want to disrespect her boyfriend outside the house because he changed her life.

The BBNaija housemate also noted that she is here for the money and will do anything possible to win.

The reality TV star also revealed she already told Ozo that they can only be friends because her heart is with someone else.

Wathoni also opened up about how she feels about Kiddwaya and Prince.

Watch the video clip below: