BBNaija: Lucy Wins Head Of House Challenge

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Lucy Essien clinched the Head of House title for the second week after winning the Arena game challenge on Monday.

Lucy also chose Nelson Enwerem Prince as deputy Head of House as she noted that they are close.

Both housemates are safe and immune to eviction while the other housemates have to ensure that they garner enough votes to be able to stay in the House.

Apart from immunity, the duo were given access to the Head of House Bedroom which consists of a lounge area, living room area, bedroom and private bathroom.