BBNaija: Lilo, Eric Address Their Relationship Status

Big Brother Naija housemates, Lilo and Eric finally addressed their ‘situationship’ as they have been seen spending a lot of time together lately.

On Wednesday, Lilo was left speechless after Biggie asked about her bond with Eric in the Diary Room.

#lilo is so scared of biggie, she doesn't sound smart in her dairy session.. Biggie asked who she bonds more with, she said vee, Eric and Neo. After biggie asked her why she was mute.. Like she couldn't defend why she's bonding with Eric. Such a Buren session #bbnajia2020 pic.twitter.com/ZHY4Eyb9fJ — 💋Smallchops💋 🇳🇬 (@NimiSharon) July 22, 2020

The BBNaija housemate struggled to answer the question correctly and Biggie even had to rephrase it again.

When she got back to the house, she decided to have a conversation with Eric to understand what is going on between them.

The BBNaij housemate, however, didn’t deny the fact that she has a boyfriend outside the house but it seems she is willing to start one inside the house.

Lilo pointed out that Eric can still try harder by fighting for what he wants because he may never know the circumstances surrounding her relationship.

Fans seem to believe the duo are trying to repeat the ‘Nina and Miracle’ scene.