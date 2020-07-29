BBNaija: “Let’s Go Shower Together” – Erica Tells Kiddwaya (Video)

BBNaija housemate, Erica has got tongues wagging after she jokingly invited her love interest, Kiddwaya to have a shower with her.

The 26-years-old actress approached the 27-years-old entrepreneur while he was playing a game with other housemates and she said it was time for them to shower.

Kiddwaya asked if she was serious but she was said she was joking so he warned her not to say things she can’t handle.

Viewers of the reality TV show have been shipping the duo as they have been seen bonding really well lately.

Watch the video below: