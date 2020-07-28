BBNaija: Kiddwaya Kisses Erica Passionately (Videos)

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kiddwaya and Erica locked lips during a game of truth and dare on Monday.

Trickytee dared Kiddwaya to kiss the girl he would want to date in the house for 30 seconds and he picked his love interest, Erica.

The duo shared a deep and passionate kiss in front of other housemates.

It didn’t end there as Praise also challenged the duo to make out once again with their hands behind their back.

Although, Kiddwaya later regretted his actions as he also had eyes on another female housemate, Wathoni.

Watch the video clips below: