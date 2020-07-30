BBNaija: “I Want To Go Home” – Erica Tells Laycon (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim appeared upset as she told Laycon that she no longer wants to remain on the reality TV show.

The pair were seen having a conversation on Thursday.

Erica revealed she was sad and homesick as also mentioned that she won’t mind being evicted on Sunday.

The actress pointed out that she is an introvert and it isn’t easy for her to instantly bond with new people so she misses her friends outside the house.

However, she also said she doesn’t want to go home because she needs the platform to promote her career.

Read Also: BBNaija: Neo, Vee, Eric, Lilo Finally Share Passionate Kiss

Watch the video below: