BBNaija: ‘I Fancy You’ – Ozo Tells Nengi About His Feelings (Video)

BBNaija housemates, Ozo and Nengi discussed the potential roadblocks that could mare their potential ‘situationship’ on Friday.

This comes after Dora confronted him about his feelings for Nengi as she feels they are in a love triangle.

There was an awkward silence between the Nengi and Ozo as the former stated she gets shy when someone says he likes her.

Ozo corrected Nengi by telling her that he fancies her and he hasn’t said that he likes her yet because there are stages.

The duo spent time together in the garden while Dorathy was seen sitting alone inside the house.

Nengi: I don't know how to handle it when people tell me they like me🥰 Ozo: Who told you I liked you?💘 *Both smile at each other* This ship is sailing smoothly and no Dora can put asunder.#BBNaijia #bbnaijalockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/Dm4MopDxfN — Anon (@Zaddy_Clinton) July 25, 2020

Kayode just had to show Dora inbetween Nengi and Ozo's conversation #BBNaijia pic.twitter.com/aPGNPFwSsf — Anon (@Zaddy_Clinton) July 25, 2020

Nengi pointed out that some of the female housemates have their eyes on Ozo and she doesn’t want any trouble.

The pair eventually called it a night and shared a hug.

Ozo also asked Nengi if things will be different following their discussion.