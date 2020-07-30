BBNaija: “I Can’t Date Someone Like You” – Erica Tells Kiddwaya

BBNaija housemate, Erica had a conversation with Laycon who seemed to be distant on Thursday.

During the conversation, she confessed that she is physically attracted to Kiddwaya.

However, she pointed out that she needs to have a mental connection with a man before they can start a relationship.

Laycon expresses his concern, saying he doesn’t want to be a third wheel in her relationship with Kiddwaya.

Erica said she is 26 and she needs a relationship with a secured future.

Laycon has finally asked Erica and it turns out she's attracted to him too. #bbnaija #BigBrotherNaijaLockdown pic.twitter.com/oU0eO45n6o — Watch and Follow for Updates (@bbnupdateplug) July 29, 2020

Right after the conversation, she went to meet Kiddwaya to tell him how she really feels about him.

The actress told him that she is attracted to him but she can’t date him because he flirts with other girls and she is not okay with sharing her man.

Watch the video below: