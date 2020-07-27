BBNaija: ‘How I Got Pregnant As A Virgin At 23’ – Wathoni (Video)

A video currently trending on social media captures the moment, Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Wathoni Anyansi recounted how she got pregnant as a virgin at the age of 23.

Speaking with Lolo CY, she revealed she didn’t have penetrative sex but she had an intense make out with a man.

According to the mum of one, the man only rubbed his manhood on her private part and he ejaculated on her.

However, she didn’t really take it serious when she missed her period because she knew that she was still a virgin.

The mum of one said she found out that she was pregnant after 5 months because there was no sign and she also narrated how her baby was able to come out.

Watch the video below: