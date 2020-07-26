BBNaija Housemates Finally Lock Lips (Video)

After the Saturday night party, some of the BBNaija housemates decided to play a game of truth and dare.

The first participants, Kiddwaya and Wathoni shared a 20-second kiss to the excitement of the housemates.

One of the game organizers, Praise had initially dared Wathoni to kiss Tricky Tee,

However, for some reason, he twisted the dare and he asked Wathoni to pick any male housemates she would love to lock lips with.

Wathoni sought Nengi’s help as she asked her to make a choice between Kiddwaya and Prince.

Nengi chose Kiddwaya and their fate was sealed.

Wathoni was dared to kiss Kidd for 20secs. Ok na #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/JhrsI5wdtR — Nwagbala (@Nwagbala1) July 25, 2020

Eric was also seen trying to take off his love interest, Lilo’s makeup when he stole a kiss from her.

Lilo was apparently tipsy at that moment.

This comes after pair were already caught kissing at the party.

Watch the video clips below: