BBNaija Housemates Eric, Lilo Get All Loved Up In The House (Video)

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Eric, Lilo
Eric, Lilo

Big Brother Naija season housemates, Lilo and Eric are currently trending on social media after they were seen enjoying each other’s company.

It all began after Eric confessed that his type of woman was not in the house while Lilo revealed she has a man outside the house.

The duo gave reasons they cannot be together but their actions speak otherwise.

The two were caught on camera cozying up on the same couch while their fellow housemates were present.

Read Also: BBNaija Housemate Nengi Finally Admits She Lied About Her Age (Video)

BBNaija fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts about the budding relationship between the housemates.

See the video and reactions below:

 

Reactions
Reactions

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here