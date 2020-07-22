BBNaija Housemates Eric, Lilo Get All Loved Up In The House (Video)

Big Brother Naija season housemates, Lilo and Eric are currently trending on social media after they were seen enjoying each other’s company.

It all began after Eric confessed that his type of woman was not in the house while Lilo revealed she has a man outside the house.

The duo gave reasons they cannot be together but their actions speak otherwise.

The two were caught on camera cozying up on the same couch while their fellow housemates were present.

BBNaija fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts about the budding relationship between the housemates.

See the video and reactions below:

Eric said he his not opened for a relationship and his type of bar is not in the house 🙄 why the daily entanglement with Lilo…????? Lilo o! Lilo! 🚶🚶🚶 pic.twitter.com/7I6DmdLPxZ — Booda Onifoto 📸 (@Oluwajosephu_) July 22, 2020