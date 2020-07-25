BBNaija Housemates Engage In Heated Arguments (Video)

Big Brother Naija fans were excited to witness the first official brawl between two female housemates, Ka3na and Wathoni.

The duo butt heads on Friday and it ended in tears.

It all began after the housemates took to the yard for their first arena games where they were grouped into two groups (Team Black and White).

Each team were given questions to answer.

Team Black mentioned Japan as the answer to a question thrown at them by Team White about where the next Olympic games will be held.

Team White refused to award them the point saying the answer they have on the paper is Tokyo.

The fight escalated quickly to a heated exchange of words between Wathoni and nearly turned physical if not for the timely intervention of other housemates.

Team Black was later adjudged the winners with 19 points whilst Team White had 16 points.

Lucy and Kaisha also had a go at each other and the latter ended up referring to the former as an ‘old cargo’.

