BBNaija Fans Call Out Nengi For Lying About Her Age

By
Michael Isaac
-
bbnaija nengi
BBNaija Nenji

Rebecca Nengi Hampson, an entrepreneur from Bayelsa State and a housemate of BBNaija season 5, has been accused of lying about her age.

The former model and MBGN Top 5 contestant who said she is 22 years old have been accused of lying as fans point out that she is 26.

Fans drew attention to the fact that Nengi was 23 when she contested in the agent in 2017.

Others also drew attention to her academic background as she said she graduated from UNIPORT at 20 years old.

See Reactions On Twitter Here:

