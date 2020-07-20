BBNaija Fans Call Out Nengi For Lying About Her Age

Rebecca Nengi Hampson, an entrepreneur from Bayelsa State and a housemate of BBNaija season 5, has been accused of lying about her age.

The former model and MBGN Top 5 contestant who said she is 22 years old have been accused of lying as fans point out that she is 26.

Fans drew attention to the fact that Nengi was 23 when she contested in the agent in 2017.

Others also drew attention to her academic background as she said she graduated from UNIPORT at 20 years old.

See Reactions On Twitter Here:

She do MBGN for 2017 as 23 year old, now for BBN 2020 she be 22? Wonderful stuff. — Bsa Bsika (@SayoIroko) July 19, 2020

Nengi said she's 20 and graduated from Uniport?

Uniport na private school? Or na another Uniport. Why are some ladies any how with their age figures? — WhoisRafiki (SPE) 🇳🇬 (@ROjaokomo) July 19, 2020

So nengi is actually 28 years old, but she's using football age of 20 years old. What a wawu!!#nengi #bbnaija2020 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/5q8RbMpNZ0 — Official_ijeomacharles (@real_Ij_Charles) July 20, 2020