BBNaija: Erica Avoids Kiddwaya After He Tried To Touch Her (Video)

Erica and Kiddwaya have been a topic of discussion on Twitter following an incident that occurred during the first Big Brother Naija Saturday night party.

The actress reacted swiftly after Kiddwaya attempted to grope her breasts while they were on the dance floor.

Erica shoved him aside and turned to walk away from the scene but she was drawn back.

Kiddwaya apologized for his action as it seemed like he was intoxicated.

The duo have moved past the whole situation as they even shared a bed together after they expressed their feelings for each other.

Read Also: BBNaija: Ozo, Nengi Dance Seductively As Other Housemate Cheer Them (Video)

See the photo and video below: