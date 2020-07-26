BBNaija: Eric, Lilo Continue Their Make Out Session

Things are definitely getting steamy in the Big Brother Naija house as Lilo and Eric were caught making out in the early hours of the morning on Sunday.

Information Nigeria recalls the couple kissed during and after the Saturday night party.

The pair picked up from where they left off as they locked lips while all other housemates were sleeping.

Eric clearly could not keep his hands to himself as he could be seen repeatedly moving his hands under the covers.

The fitness model also initiated the act as he was seen waking up his love interest by planting kisses all over her face even though she still seemed sleepy.

Watch the video below:

What's this Lilo and Eric up-to this morning..🙄🙄 Too much Touching under the Blanket after he kept kissing Her. Babe had to even turn and position well. I swear Baba was Fingering the babe on low-key #Lilo #ERIC #BBNaijia2020 pic.twitter.com/VVtGZOOmgt — Kelly Bobor (@kellybobor) July 26, 2020