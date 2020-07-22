BBNaija: ”All The Housemates Are Fake” – Kaisha Cries Out (Video)

Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Kaisha got emotional as she complained about how she hasn’t been able to bond with other housemates.

During her diary session with Biggie, the entrepreneur pointed out that the housemates are being ’fake’ and she doesn’t like the tension in the house as it is no longer exciting for her.

The reality TV star revealed she is getting different vibes from her colleagues.

Kaisha wished that her colleagues could be more loving and stop trying too hard.

Watch the video clips below:

https://twitter.com/fswglory/status/1285971797020676096?s=21

Aunty Kaisha needs a little niceness in the house. Should we tell her?#BBNajia #BBNaijaLockdown pic.twitter.com/alY2Dn88Ha — Oma (@oma263) July 22, 2020

https://twitter.com/davehypeman/status/1285971332409241600?s=21