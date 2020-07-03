Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane From Man City

Bayern Munich has signed German international winger Leroy Sane from Manchester City for at least five years, the German club said Friday.

“The 24-year-old has put his name to a five-year contract until 30 June 2025 and will start preparing for the upcoming season in Munich next week,” Bayern Munich said in a statement.

The multiple Bundesliga winners did not give a transfer price.

A switch to the Allianz Arena for Sane had been in the pipeline for some time, with Bayern first making their interest known during the summer of 2019.