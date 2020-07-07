Baby Factory Operators Attack Policemen In Imo

Some policemen suffered an attack upon storming a “hospital” in a Umuocha community in Oguta council of Imo state while trailing a man who allegedly stole a baby from its mother at gunpoint.

Upon entering the health facility the man they were trailing ran into, the policemen saw many children and expectant mothers allegedly used for child trafficking.

However, while asking questions about the property, the owner of the hospital identified as Innocent Onuoha allegedly mobilized youths of the village who surrounded the building, demobilized the police vehicle, and attacked the four policemen with different objects, inflicting various degrees of injuries on them.

A member representing Oguta State constituency in the state house of assembly, Frank Ugboma intervened and helped the policemen escape from further attacks.