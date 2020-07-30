Babcock Student In Viral Sextape Gains Scholarship Abroad

Nigerian medical practitioner, Dr Ola Brown, has given an update about the 300 level ex-Babcock university student, who went viral in a hospital sex tape.

The founder of Naija Flying Doctors took interest in the case following her expulsion from the university.

Dr Brown revealed on Twitter that she has successfully gained a scholarship to study abroad.

The girl was involved in sexual activity with a male student at St Bridget Hospital, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The male student was said to have been expelled before the incident while the girl was expelled as a result of the video which they made while the school was on vacation.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Dr Brown said final payments for her study has been made.

In the previous month, the doctor had also written on the progress the lady has been making since some Nigerians came to her rescue.

See his post below: