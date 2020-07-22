AY Makun Celebrates 9 Million Instagram Followers

Ace comedian and filmmaker, AY Makun recently took to his Instagram page to announce that his following count reached nine million.

The excited comedian celebrated his latest feat with a new photo and he also expressed his sincere gratitude to his fans and supporters.

In his words;

“It still feels good to be the most followed stand-up comedian in Africa, and the most followed actor (male) in Nigeria. Thanks to my 9 Million followers on instagram, 5.7 million on Facebook, 1.5 million on twitter and 680k subscribers on youtube making it over 16 Million followers across board. God bless you guys for always supporting the Ay brand.

Now the Igbo man in me is telling me to start charging for business promotions, the same way I know that someone will be asking me for giveaway to celebrate the new feat today? Okay 10k each for 20 lucky followers of the Ay brand across all my social media platforms and free advertising on my story for 30 people.”

