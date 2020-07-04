August Alsina Says Will Smith Approved His Relationship With Jada Pinkett Smith

August Alsina has again spoken about the alleged 4-year love affair he had with Jada Pinkett Smith.

August, 27, earlier appeared on The Breakfast Club for an interview with Angela Yee, where he first spoke about the romantic relationship and also claimed that Will Smith ‘gave him his blessing’ for the affair.

However, Jada’s management told Page Six that this is ‘absolutely not true’ – and she will be addressing his words on an upcoming instalment of Red Table Talk.

Taking to Instagram, the singer wrote some lengthy scripts insisting that the affair had happened.

See His Post Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCMWFSrgYcd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link