August Alsina Confirms Affair With Will Smith’s Wife, Jada (Video)

Popular American singer, August Alsina, has confirmed that he had an affair with Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Alsina was introduced to 48-year-old Pinkett in 2015 by her son Jaden. They became very close, and he even had a vacation with the family in Hawaii in 2016 and attended the 2017 BET Awards with her.

Rumour of their affair circulated for some time, with fans thinking Alsina’s 2019 song “Nunya” was written about the actress as it had the line “You got me feeling like it was an act, you’re just an actress/Putting on a show ’cause you don’t want the world to know.”

However, speaking to address the rumours, the singer shared that Will Smith gave them his blessings as he shared that the power couple has an open marriage.

Watch The Video