Attack On Borno Gov: Sack Service Chiefs, Says Reps Caucus

Following an attack on the convoy of Governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum by suspected bandits, on Thursday, the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives have asked that service chiefs in the country be fired.

According to them, the sad incident is another pointer to why the nation’s security architecture be reviewed.

Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, made this position known in a statement on Friday.

Read Also: Repentant Boko Haram Member Kills Father In Borno, Ali Ndume Reveals

Elumelu said: “the worsening security situation in the country under the current Service Chiefs has reached an unbearable state to the extent that insurgents have the temerity to attack an armed convoy of a state governor.

“This is more so with the insistence by Governor Zulum of compromising of security system in the area, allegedly creating opening to the attack; a position that validates the call for immediate reorganizing of the nation’s security architecture.

“The entire nation is distressed by the incessant mindless killing of our citizens and pillaging of defenseless communities by insurgents, bandits and kidnappers, which have brought indescribable agony, anguish and torment to innocent Nigerians.

“We the opposition lawmakers hereby in the strongest terms restates the call to President Muhammadu Buhari to honor the resolution of the National Assembly and immediately remove the Service Chiefs and bring in new hands to effectively confront the security challenges confronting our nation.”