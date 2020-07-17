Arotile’s Death Suspicious — Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams has raised the alarm that the circumstance surrounding the death of Nigeria’s first female combat Helicopter Pilot, Totulope Arotile is suspicious.

Speaking via a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Aderemi, he called on the federal government to unravel the mystery surrounding her death.

He also queried how she would be killed from a reversing car within the premises of the air force base.

He said, “Nigeria has lost one of its best brains in the military in such suspicious circumstances. The late Tolulope Arotile’s short span in life was remarkable with a track record of being the first female combat helicopter pilot. The best we can do as a nation is to get to the root of the circumstances culminating in her death.

“As far as I am concerned, reports of her death remained suspicious to me because her death has raised many questions.

“How would such a promising, young girl be killed by a reversing car within the premises of the barrack? Who drove the car? What was his or her name? Where was the suspected killer at the moment? And what is the present situation? We will like to know, and that is why I am charging the International Community to investigate and look into the circumstances surrounding her death.