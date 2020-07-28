Appeal Court Dismisses Melaye’s Case Against Adeyemi’s Election Victory

Former lawmaker, Dino Melaye has lost his appeal challenging the victory of Senator Smart Adeyemi, at the November 2019 Kogi west by-election.

The appellate court ruled against the controversial ex-lawmaker and also awarded the cost of N50,000 against the appellants and in favour of the respondents.

Melaye had approached the court on the ground that the election was marred by irregularities and fraud.

Taking to his official Twitter handle shortly after the court ruling, Melaye said:

1) I lost my election petition in the court of Appeal this afternoon. God is always right. He will do a new thing in His own time. There will be a new order and the judgement did not in anyway erase the rigging,bloodletting,killings and violence that dominated the election.

2) I thank the ever courageous people of Kogi West who truly voted for me. I love you all and God bless you. God be praised forever and my Faith in Him remain constant. SDM

https://punchng.com/appeal-court-dismisses-melayes-case-against-adeyemis-election/?amp=1&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&__twitter_impression=true