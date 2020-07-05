APC Youths Attack Ex-governor Fayose

The youth wing of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) in Ekiti state has accused the former governor of the state, Peter Ayodele Fayose of criticising the party chieftains, senators Babafemi Ojudu and Adedayo Adeyeye, to get the attention of the state governor, Kayode Fayemi.

The duo of Ojudu and Adeyeye have been in a standoff with Fayemi in the last few days.

Fayose, while speaking in a recent statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, alleged that Ojudu and Adeyeye did not have political value and were not wanted in the Peoples Democratic Party amid the stand off with Fayemi.

However, the youth coordinator, Tenibiaje Babatope, while speaking on Saturday said, “Fayose, your advice to Fayemi is unwanted, ill-timed, full of bile and hatred. Leave the APC to solve its own problem in a family way.”

It added, “Fayose is not in a position to determine the admission or otherwise of any person to the PDP. He is neither the founder nor the owner of the party. He is the major cause of the current misfortunes of the PDP in the state.”