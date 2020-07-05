Former Senate president, Bukola Saraki has slammed the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) for ‘linking him to suspected fraudster, Ray Hushpuppi.’

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has described an attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to link him to a cyber-crime suspect, Ramon Abbas (Hushpuppi), as irresponsible.

Yekini Nabena, the deputy spokesman of APC had earlier called on relevant authorities to investigate some top PDP chieftains which includes the former senate president over the nature of their relationship and business partnership.

Read Also: Report: Hushpuppi Once Sold ‘Okrika’ In Lagos

Meanwhile, Mr Saraki, in a statement issued by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, stated that he has no form of association with Mr Abass in any way and described the statement of the APC deputy spokesman as irresponsible.

He said, “The statement credited to the APC, the ruling party in our country, is one of the ways by which our anti-graft agencies are weakened and why the fight against corruption in the country is often viewed with suspicion by the international community.

“This is because when these cyber-crime suspects were operating freely and openly displaying wealth, the APC saw nothing bad in their activities. Also, the party at that time did not deem it necessary to call on the anti-graft agencies to investigate their activities,” the statement read.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/401144-apc-irresponsible-to-link-me-to-hushpuppi-saraki.html#.XwEdMkHI_0s.twitter