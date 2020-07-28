Angela Okorie’s Girlfriend Tattoos Her Face On His Back (Video)

By
Michael Isaac
-
Angela Okorie and her fiancé
Angela Okorie and her fiancé

Popular Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has shared what her Fiancé did to show how much in love with her he is.

Sharing on social media, the actress shared a video of her man with a tattoo of her face on his back.

Recall that it was only days ago that Angela shared photos of her engagement with a mystery man – his identity is still yet to be known.

Sharing the video, Angela also wrote how much she love him. The actress wrote: “Love you… my baby chuchu..”

See Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDJ7GE2DlCG/

