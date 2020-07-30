Angela Okorie Weds Fiancé, Desmond At A Beach (Photos)

Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie reportedly married her fiancé, Desmond, also known as Chuchu at a beach.

The actress was previously married to Mr. Chukwuma Orizu. Angela Okorie, and they both share a son.

The actress managed to keep her new relationship under the radar as one of her friends broke the news of her engagement via social media.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of one uploaded lovely photos from her wedding.

The actress and her husband broke the usual norm as they both dressed stylish wedding outfits for their big day.

The couple also sealed their union in the presence of their close family members.

See the photos below: