Angela Okorie Tensions Fans With Loved Up Video With Husband (Video)

Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie is showing more actions with her new husband to her fans and followers.

The actress who reportedly married her fiancé, Desmond, also known as Chuchu at a beach has shared a video of them in an intense make-out session.

The actress was previously married to Mr. Chukwuma Orizu. Angela Okorie and they both share a son.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of one uploaded the videos as she was seen living in the moment with Desmond.

