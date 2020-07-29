Angela Okorie Teases Fans With Photos Of Her Mystery Man

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has shared more loved up photos of herself and her mystery fiance.

The actress took to Instagram to share these loved-up photos of herself and her fiance, Desmond, spending quality time together following their engagement over the weekend.

Earlier, the actress also shared a photo of the fiance who got a tattoo of her beautiful face on his back.

READ ALSO – Angela Okorie’s Boyfriend Tattoos Her Face On His Back (Video)

Information Nigeria, has, however, gathered that Angela’s fiance, Desmond, A.K.A. Chuchu is a car dealer and a beauty salon owner.

See Photos Here: