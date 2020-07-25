Angela Okorie Gets Engaged To Mystery Man

Nigerian actress cum singer, Angela Okorie has gotten engaged to a mystery man, whose identity is yet to be revealed.
The actress was previously married to Mr Chukwuma Orizu and they both have a son named Chamberlain Orizu.
The news of the actress’ engagement was announced by her colleague, Chita Agwu Johnson via Instagram on Saturday.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, Agwu shared photos of the proposal with the words;
“Awwwww love is a beautiful thing
Me I can’t keep quiet 🤫 ❤️❤️
Congratulations sis @realangelaokorie I got ur back 💯
Am so happy for you”
Read Also: American Singer, Demi Lovato Gets Engaged To Actor Max Ehrich
See the full post below: