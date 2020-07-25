Angela Okorie Gets Engaged To Mystery Man

Nigerian actress cum singer, Angela Okorie has gotten engaged to a mystery man, whose identity is yet to be revealed.

The actress was previously married to Mr Chukwuma Orizu and they both have a son named Chamberlain Orizu.

The news of the actress’ engagement was announced by her colleague, Chita Agwu Johnson via Instagram on Saturday.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Agwu shared photos of the proposal with the words;

“Awwwww love is a beautiful thing

Me I can’t keep quiet 🤫 ❤️❤️

Congratulations sis @realangelaokorie I got ur back 💯

Am so happy for you”

See the full post below: