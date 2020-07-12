Anambra Man Arrested For Killing Son With Cutlass

The Anambra state police command has confirmed the arrest of one Christian Alisigwe, 35, for allegedly killing his son with a cutlass.

According to reports, he was said to have buried the body in a shallow grave after the murder.

He was arrested in Ihite-Azia in Ihiala LGA.

SP Haruna Mohammed, public relations officer,PPRO, of Anambra State Police Command, Alisigwe committed the offence in his compound.

Police detectives have exhumed the corpse and deposited same at Abam mortuary for autopsy.

The case has since been transferred to State CID Awka for more investigation.