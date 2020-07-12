American Held Captive In Lagos Hotel For 16 Months Rescued

An American woman who was held in a hotel for 15 months against her wish by a Nigerian man she met on social media has been rescued by the police.

Nigerian police spokesperson, Frank Mba said the retired civil servant arrived Nigeria on 13th February, 2019.

The lady who is from Washington DC, was visiting 34-year-old Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku, a native of Ikeduru local government area of Imo State who she met on Facebook.

Obiaku was accused of forcefully collecting and taking control of her credit and debit cards as well as the operation of her bank accounts, including the receipt of her monthly retirement benefits and allowances over the period of fifteen (15) months.