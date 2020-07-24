Alleged Fraud: Influencer Adeherself Finally Regains Freedom (Video)

Social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale alias Adeherself, who has been in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has finally regained her freedom.

The social media influencer was arrested alongside four others and she was subsequently arraigned in court on July 7, over alleged possession of a fraudulent document.

On July 15, Adeherself was granted N500,000 bail by an Ikeja Special Offences Court and also ordered to provide two sureties with reliable means of income which would be verified by the court. Justice Sherifat Solebo adjourned the case until August 5 for substantive hearing.

However, it appears the social media influencer must have met her bail condition as she was spotted on her mum’s Instagram live session on Thursday.

Read Also: NDDC: Reps Ask EFCC To Recover Funds Allegedly Stolen By Officials, Contractors

Watch the video clip below: